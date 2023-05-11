Bolton Community Health Fair aims to help kids manage stress

Few would argue over the fact that kids have been through a heck of a lot in the last few years, from a major health pandemic to remote schooling, to social isolation, to increased gun violence, and more.

Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics said there is a mental health crisis among U.S. children and teens, with both mental illness and the demand for psychological services at all-time highs.

The academy said in its report that due to this shortage of psychological resources, kids' mental health needs to be addressed in schools.

One community is coming together this weekend to provide mental and physical health resources to students and their families.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the second annual Bolton Community Health Day happening at Bolton Elementary School, which is part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. There are many community partners involved, including the Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation, Say Yes to Education, Ideastream Public Media and more.

We'll preview this event on Thursday's "Sound of Ideas." Also in this hour, we'll discuss Dr. Warren Morgan being selected as the next CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. We'll meet another one of Crain's "Eight Over 80" class of 2023 honorees. Also, Ideastream Executive Editor Mike McIntyre will present his annual crowdsourced commencement speech to the Class of 2023.

GUESTS:

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Gerard Banez, Ph.D., Pediatric Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Lamont Davis, Family Support Specialist, Bolton Elementary School

-Charles Dorsey, Principal, Bolton Elementary School, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

-Rachel Rood, Supervising Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Jeanene Kress, Crain's "Eight Over 80" Honoree

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media