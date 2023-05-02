Akron Public Schools has a short timeline for superintendent search

Akron Public Schools is moving forward with a search for its next superintendent, and it has a tight suggested timeline for applicants, leaving just over a month for them to apply.

The district in a press release sent Tuesday night said the deadline for applications is June 5. The district also has a community survey seeking input on what students, staff and others want to see in a new superintendent, which closes on May 20 (you can find the survey in multiple languages here).

"With 20,000+ students enrolled and a diverse population of families served throughout the city of Akron, APS is dedicated to finding the strongest candidate for the job, one who values and supports our vibrant and culturally rich community," the district wrote.

The goal is to have a new superintendent in place by August 1, before the 2023-2024 school year starts, with the Board of Education making a decision by the end of June. Recent superintendent searches at other districts, like Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, have taken much longer, often five months or longer. Cleveland's, for example, started in December of last year and the Board of Education is expected to make a decision soon.

Some have cautioned the board of education against rushing the process, but the board has said if it doesn’t find enough qualified candidates, it will push deadlines back.