The East Clevelander Magazine aims to change the city's narrative

East Cleveland resident and journalist, Tyisha Blade, is hoping to change the narrative of her hometown with a new online publication called The East Clevelander Magazine, which will be what she calls a "love letter" to her city.

In the first issue of the quarterly magazine, which came out last month, she writes:

"Dearest East Cleveland,

Our city is beautiful. Full of great people accomplishing goals and achieving all things wonderful. Stemming from poverty, we rise through oppression. We are a city of jewels that shine like stars upon the navy midnight sky.

We have many magnificent individuals emerging from the city, but our media coverage isn't always the best. So, I decided to create a platform for our people so the world can know our greatness."

We'll also talk to some of the community members doing good in East Cleveland that are featured in the first issue.

The East Clevelander Magazine / A photo of the first issue of The East Clevelander Magazine.

Later during this hour, we'll talk about efforts to connect more young, diverse talent to the trades.

And, we continue our series meeting some of this year's outstanding class of Crain's "Eight Over 80" honorees, by talking to nurse Carol Moore.

Guests:

-Tyisha Blade, Editor-in-Chief, East Clevelander Magazine

-Carlos Latimer, Executive Director, East Cleveland Public Library

-Pastor Anthony Mattox Jr., Hope Dealer, Empowerment Church

-Dominique Kizer, Lead Linkage Coordinator, Shaw High School

-Keeley Williams, Project Manager, Gilbane Building Company & ACE Program Mentor

-Craig Platt, Managing director of the IT Sector Partnership, Greater Cleveland Partnership

-Randy Banks, Apprentice

-Carol Moore, Nurse, Crain's "Eight Over 80" Honoree