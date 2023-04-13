Akron mayoral candidates answer voters' questions ahead of the May 2 primary

There are only 19 days left until the May 2nd primary, and that could also be when Akron residents find out who will be their next mayor.

Mayor Dan Horrigan announced he would not seek a third term back in October. The seven Democratic candidates running to replace him include Mark Greer, Akron City Councilmember Shammas Malik, Keith Mills, Akron City Councilmember Tara Mosley, Joshua Schaffer, Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville and Summit County Councilmember Jeff Wilhite.

There are no Republican challengers and there is no run-off between the top-two challengers, like there was in 2021 during Cleveland's mayoral race without an incumbent.

Unless a last minute independent candidate files by May 1, the winner of the Democratic primary may win the entire race. And they could win with far less than a majority of the vote.

In an effort to understand who the candidates are and where they stand on important issues ahead of this important May primary, a series of debates called "Akron Decides" was held by a collaboration of media organizations including Ideastream Public Media, the Akron Press Club, the Akron Beacon Journal and the Ohio Debate Commission.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by recapping the debates you may have missed. Last week, a debate held at Quaker Station was moderated by Akron Beacon Journal editor Michael Shearer, and candidates were asked questions by local journalists including Ideastream reporter Anna Huntsman.

Last night, Ideastream host Rick Jackson and Deputy News Editor Andrew Meyer co-moderated the second debate at the Akron Summit County Public Library, featuring questions submitted by Akron voters.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss a master plan to remake part of the Cuyahoga riverfront.

And, we'll talk to NPR All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro, who's out with a new book about his years of interviewing "The Best Strangers in the World."

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Kofi Bonner, CEO, Bedrock

-Ari Shapiro, Host, All Things Considered, NPR

