A new collaboration between the Akron Press Club, the Akron Beacon Journal, Ideastream Public Media, and the Ohio Debate Commission will conduct two debates in April for the Akron mayoral primary election. Both debates will have live audiences and be live-streamed broadcast by Ideastream Public Media, and one will exclusively feature questions from Akron residents.

“Our coming together is a direct result of the very generous support the ODC received from the Akron Community Foundation, GAR Foundation, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to bring 2022 general election debates to Akron,” said Jill Zimon, ODC Executive Director. “This collaboration would not have happened but for their confidence in what we could bring to the effort.”

The collaboration invited all seven Democratic candidates for Akron Mayor to both debates, and all those who meet the debate criteria will be eligible to participate. Current Akron Mayor, Dan Horrigan, announced in early October 2022 that he would not seek a third term. There are no candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination.

“These two debates will give voters the opportunity to engage in Akron’s mayoral election by getting a close look at the candidates,” said Bruce Winges, president of the Akron Press Club. “The Press Club is proud to be a part of the Akon Decides collaboration producing the debates.” The first debate on April 5 will be a ticketed Akron Press Club luncheon at Quaker Station. The second debate on April 12 will be free and open to the public, with ticket registration required. It will be held at the main Akron-Summit County Public Library on High Street.

“Ideastream Public Media aspires to be an important source for trustworthy, in-depth news and information for people in Northeast Ohio,” said Mark Rosenberger, Chief Content Officer, Ideastream Public Media. “These debates are an effort to engage and empower Akron voters so they feel confident making an informed choice about their next leader.”

The candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Akron mayor are Mark Greer, the former small business program manager under Mayor Dan Horrigan’s administration, current city councilmembers Shammas Malik and Tara Mosley, teacher Keith Mills, Marco Sommerville, Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs under Mayor Dan Horrigan, Chapel Hill resident Joshua Schaffer, and Summit County Councilman and former Deputy Mayor for Administration Jeff Wilhite.

“The Akron Beacon Journal is thrilled to be working with our partners for further voter education and the Democratic process in Akron. This mayoral election will directly impact the lives of every resident in this community. We urge everyone to watch the debates and vote May 2,” said Michael Shearer, Editor Akron Beacon Journal/BeaconJournal.com and Regional Editor Northern Ohio – USA TODAY Network.

For the first debate, on April 5, Michael Shearer, Editor/Market Leader at the Akron Beacon Journal will serve as moderator. A panel of journalists will ask questions including Anna Huntsman, Reporter/Producer at Ideastream Public Media; Mark Turner, Assistant Professor of Journalism at Ohio University and former Executive News Editor at the Akron Beacon Journal; and Cheryl Powell , Managing Editor/News at the Akron Beacon Journal.

For the second debate, on April 12, questions will come from Akron voters who can submit questions online in writing or through video here. That debate will be co-moderated by Ideastream Public Media’s Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor and Rick Jackson, Senior Host/Producer.

Doors at Quaker Station will open at 11 a.m. for the April 5 debate. The 90-minute debate will start at 12noon. For the April 12th debate at the library, doors will open at 6pm, with the 90-minute debate starting at 7 p.m.

There will be a $35 charge for the April 5 luncheon debate, with proceeds funding scholarships for journalism and public relations students. Those who do not wish to eat lunch may attend at no charge. Reservations are required and may be made online through the Akron Press Club here or by email at akronpressclub@gmail.com. The reservation deadline is noon, Friday, March 31, 2023. Any open seats thereafter will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket registration and question submission for the April 12th debate are available at the Ohio Debate Commission website here. The registration deadline will be noon, Friday, April 7, 2023 and questions will be received through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Both debates will be live-streamed on partner websites (akronpressclub.org, beaconjournal.com, ideastream.org and ohiodebatecommission.org). Ideastream Public Media will air the April 5 debate on radio (89.7 WKSU) at 9pm. Ideastream will air the April 12 debate on radio (89.7 WKSU) at 9pm and will air the debate on television (WVIZ/PBS) the following evening, April 13 at 7:30pm.

About the Akron Press Club: The Akron Press Club was founded in 1971 to promote a free press and serve local journalists and public relations professionals. The group has a rich heritage of offering newsmakers a forum to discuss issues of the day at Press Club luncheons and speaking events that are open to the public. The club also funds scholarships for journalists and public relations students. Visit www.akronpressclub.org for membership information.

About the Akron Beacon Journal: The Akron Beacon Journal is the major newsgathering force for the communities it serves through its website beaconjournal.com and daily newspaper. The newspaper traces its roots to the Summit Beacon in 1839. Under the ownership of John S. Knight the Beacon Journal was the original flagship newspaper of the Knight Newspaper Company, which later became Knight Ridder. The Beacon Journal has won four Pulitzer Prizes. Today the Beacon Journal is part of USA Today Network, which also includes the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

About Ideastream Public Media: Ideastream Public Media serves the people of Northeast Ohio as a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Publicly supported and locally owned, Ideastream is indispensable and highly valued for its unique ability to strengthen our community. It is the home of five public television stations (WVIZ, WVIZ OHIO, WVIZ WORLD, WVIZ CREATE and WVIZ KIDS); WKSU, Northeast Ohio’s NPR news and public affairs radio station; WCLV, Northeast Ohio’s classical music radio station; and The Ohio Newsroom. Ideastream produces the award-winning children’s educational series “NewsDepth” and manages The Ohio Channel and the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau on behalf of all Ohio’s public broadcasting stations. As Ohio’s largest independent, publicly supported media organization, Ideastream provides free programs and services to 3.6 million people in 22 counties across radio, TV and digital platforms. For more information about Ideastream’s rich legacy of innovation and credible content, visit ideastream.org.

About the Ohio Debate Commission: The Ohio Debate Commission is a nonpartisan collaboration of civic organizations, media organizations, and universities started in 2018. It seeks to create the highest quality content for the highest statewide offices and distribute that content to every corner of the state. Its vision is a stronger Ohio, with well-informed voters and highly qualified public servants, candidates, and elected officials. The ODC is a 501(c)(3). Read more at ohiodebatecommission.org.

