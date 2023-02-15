Cleveland seeks to ban sale of flavored tobacco products

Cleveland City Council has introduced an ordinance to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars and flavored vapes.

Cleveland’s current smoking rate is around 35%, compared to the national average of 12%, according to public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels tobacco as the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

Last December, Columbus passed a similar ban against flavored tobacco products. Last month, Governor DeWine vetoed legislation passed by state lawmakers that would have prevented cities like Cleveland and Columbus from pursuing such bans. Lawmakers who supported the measure say they worry that such bans would open the door and allow for bans on other items.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we are going to discuss Cleveland’s proposed flavored tobacco ban and the impact smoking has on public health as well as the pushback that proposals like this have received.

But first up this hour, we turn to Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, for an update on the East Palestine train derailment. She will also update us on the attempt to put a ballot measure before voters this November that would protect reproductive health rights.

Later in the hour, Kabir Bhatia talks to rock legend Denny Laine.

Guests:

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-David Margolius, MD, Director, Cleveland Department of Public Health

-Yvonka Hall, Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Denny Laine, Inductee, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

