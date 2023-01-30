© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

'Brady letters' from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released for the first time

By Rachel Rood
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors have a constitutional duty to turn over any evidence in the state's possession that would be beneficial to the defense, and to do it before a criminal trial.

One kind of evidence that falls under this requirement, is anything that raises doubts about the credibility of any police officer who's a witness, or played a significant role, in the investigation.

We'll start the "Sound of Ideas" by talking to Ideastream criminal justice reporter Matt Richmond, about his reporting on letters sent out by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors office, identifying officers with misconduct in their backgrounds, and the role these letters, known as Brady letters, play in making sure people are treated fairly in the courts system.

Through a public records request from Ideastream Public Media, in partnership with the Columbia University School of Journalism, and NPR, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office has publicly released its Brady letters, for the first time.

Later, we'll highlight efforts to bring greater equity and inclusion to the arts in Northeast Ohio.

We'll hear about two newly created positions addressing diversity at both the Greater Cleveland Film Commission and the Cleveland Orchestra, both announced this month.

Guests:
-Matthew Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Michael Benza, Senior Instructor in Law, Case Western Reserve University
-Lowell Perry, Jr., Chief Diversity Officer, Vice President Corporate & Community Engagement, Greater Cleveland Film Commission
-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Jejuana Brown, Director of diversity and inclusion, Cleveland Orchestra

The Sound of Ideas Criminal justice reform
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
