Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Looking back at the highlights of the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

By Drew Maziasz
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Consumer Electronics Show Exterior - Las Vegas
RYO Alexandre
/
Shutterstock
The exterior of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The world's biggest technology companies assemble each year in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show to demonstrate the year's hottest new gadgets.

Case Western Reserve University's Creative New Media Officer, Jared Bendis, attends the expo each year and then tells us about some of his personal highlights.

This year, companies in Las Vegas showed off everything from flying cars, to genetically engineered plants, to robotic pets that help children learn how to code.

In addition to a wrap up of CES, on Wednesday's Sound of Ideas, we also learn about how the city of Toledo is working to remove some citizen's medical debt.

Plus, another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle". This week, Amanda Rabinowitz catches up with musician Aaron Troyer from the band The Blue Winter.

