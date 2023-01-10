New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron

"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world.

The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a nonprofit that helps immigrants and refugees settle here. Every Tuesday for the rest of January, you'll hear a new feature story on the radio, and you can also find photos and some videos on our website.

Joining the “Sound of Ideas” to talk about their work on the series are Ideastream Public Media's Justin Glanville and Ygal Kaufman, as well as one of the storytellers from the series.

