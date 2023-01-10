© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

New series explores stories of immigrants finding home in Akron

By Rachel Rood
Published January 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST
2015akron.jpg
Ideastream’s series, “Arrivals,” explores stories of how immigrants came to Northeast Ohio and what life is like here.
/
Ideastream Public Media
2015akron.jpg

"Arrivals," the latest series in Ideastream's "Sound of Us" initiative, kicked off today. This time, we're featuring the stories of people who've relocated to Northeast Ohio, and, specifically, to Akron, from other parts of the world.

The series is produced in partnership with the International Institute of Akron. That's a nonprofit that helps immigrants and refugees settle here. Every Tuesday for the rest of January, you'll hear a new feature story on the radio, and you can also find photos and some videos on our website.

Joining the “Sound of Ideas” to talk about their work on the series are Ideastream Public Media's Justin Glanville and Ygal Kaufman, as well as one of the storytellers from the series.

The Sound of Ideas Arrivals
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
