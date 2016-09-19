FDA Ruling on Anti-Bacterial Soaps; Use of Force Policy Proposal; Future of Transportation

New police use of force guidelines prompted by a Justice Department Consent Decree with Cleveland cover not only force, but de-escalation techniques and requirements to administer medical aid. After more public input, a federal judge will consider the rules. Then, the U.S. washes its hands of anti-bacterial soap. Turns out it does more harm than good.

Nick Castele, Reporter, Ideastream

Grace Gallucci, Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

Dr. Melissa Osborn, Infectious Disease Specialist, MetroHealth

Guy Sako, owner and creator, Defense Soap LLC.

Karen Kasler, Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief



Resources:

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency Visioning Session at Ideatream Registration & Event Details

Use of Force Policy Proposal Roundtable Discussion Details & Registation

Use of Force Policy Proposal On-Line Feedback