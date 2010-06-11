© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 11, 2010 at 2:00 PM EDT

With an $8 billion budget crisis looming in Ohio, leading thinkers have convened to figure out a solution, while the legislatively appointed group has yet to meet. Meanwhile, legislators push back on the Supreme Court's decision to allow eyeball estimates on speeding tickets, and the relief efforts begin to restore the tornado-ravaged village of Millbury. Friday morning, host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state talk about those stories and the rest of the week's news.Chris Quinn Metro Editor, Cleveland Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Politics Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business
Jo Ingles Ohio Public Radio, State House News Bureau
David Dupont Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green

