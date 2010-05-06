Reporters Roundtable
Thursday morning at 9, we round up news from across the region, including the northeast Ohio man free after twenty nine years behind bars for a rape he did not commit and the new child abuse cases raising fresh concerns about a troubled county agency. We take a look at the new expansion plans unveiled by the Cleveland Clinic and what's ahead for the new team of designers working on the only part of the Med Mart project most Ohioans will ever see. We also talk with the man taking over the helm at the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority.Steven Litt architecture critic, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Joe Frolik Editorial Board, The Plain Dealer
William Friedman President and CEO, Cleveland Cuyahoga County Port Authority