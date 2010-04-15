Reporters' Roundtable
To fill the vacancy left by the death of Ohio Chief Justice Thomas Moyer, Governor Strickland makes his pick straight from the ballot: Democratic candidate Eric Brownwill be the next to lead the Ohio Supreme Court. The sole face-to-face debate between contenders for the Democratic party's nomination for U.S. Senate fails to alter the dynamics of the race. Also, an update on the trial of the accused Imperial Avenue killer, the Euclid Corridor concrete crack-up, and the impact of the just-implemented transit cuts in Greater Cleveland. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for analysis of those stories and more.Bill Cohen Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Karen Farkas The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business