© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable

Published December 3, 2009 at 2:00 PM EST

A major local financial institution files for bankruptcy; the former head of another local financial institution is tapped to man the helm of the Port Authority. Meanwhile, competition develops in Nashville for Cuyahoga County's planned medical mart, Republicans in the Ohio Senate offer a compromise to close the state budget gap, and the Cleveland State University board grants the new President unprecedented hiring powers. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for analysis of those stories and others from the week's news. Janet Okoben The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Bill Hershey Dayton Daily News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox