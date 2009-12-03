Reporters' Roundtable
A major local financial institution files for bankruptcy; the former head of another local financial institution is tapped to man the helm of the Port Authority. Meanwhile, competition develops in Nashville for Cuyahoga County's planned medical mart, Republicans in the Ohio Senate offer a compromise to close the state budget gap, and the Cleveland State University board grants the new President unprecedented hiring powers. Thursday morning at 9, join host Dan Moulthrop and reporters from across the state for analysis of those stories and others from the week's news. Janet Okoben The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Bill Hershey Dayton Daily News