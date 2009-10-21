Reporters' Roundtable Takes on County Reform

Both sides of the debate over issues five and six say the time for reform has come. They just don't agree on how to do it or when. On November 3, Cuyahoga County voters may adopt a new county-executive form of government, or may seat a commission charged with drafting a reform charter by the end of next year, or both, or neither. The racially charged fight in the midst of a major corruption investigation has implications for all of Northeast Ohio.

Thursday morning at 9, join Dan Moulthrop as the weekly reporters' roundtable takes on the politics of county reform. Dan Bobkoff politics reporter, 90.3 WCPN ideastream®

Erick Trickey Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

Laura Johnston The Plain Dealer