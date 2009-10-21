© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable Takes on County Reform

Published October 21, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Both sides of the debate over issues five and six say the time for reform has come. They just don't agree on how to do it or when. On November 3, Cuyahoga County voters may adopt a new county-executive form of government, or may seat a commission charged with drafting a reform charter by the end of next year, or both, or neither. The racially charged fight in the midst of a major corruption investigation has implications for all of Northeast Ohio.
Thursday morning at 9, join Dan Moulthrop as the weekly reporters' roundtable takes on the politics of county reform. Dan Bobkoff politics reporter, 90.3 WCPN ideastream®
Erick Trickey Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
Laura Johnston The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox