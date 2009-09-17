© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published September 17, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Money from the state of Ohio and city of Cleveland will give the stalled Flats development a push. The Cleveland Clinic might expand its operations to include Las Vegas. Federal investigators demand records from a Lorain city official's office in an apparent widening of the Cuyahoga County corruption probe. And the dueling county government restructuring proposals on the ballot in November were preceded by some hard-nose politicking. Join ideastream®'s Dan Moulthrop to talk about those and other stories on our weekly reporters' roundtable, Thursday morning at 9. Mary Vanac, MedCity News
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Amanda Garrett, The Plain Dealer

