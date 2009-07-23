© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Health Care Roundtable

Published July 23, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT
As part of his effort to convince the American public there’s no time to delay in overhauling health care, President Obama travels to Ohio Thursday for a “town meeting” in Shaker Heights. He promises to extend health insurance coverage to 97% of Americans, improve the quality of care and rein in spiraling health costs without increasing the deficit. It’s all contained in a 1000-page bill House Democrats introduced on July 14th. But what exactly is in the bill? And why do even some Democrats want to slow down the process. Join us Thursday at 9:00 a.m for some answers from our journalists’ roundtable.Steven Koff, The Plain Dealer DC Bureau chief
Mary Vanac, co-founder, MedCity News
Regina Herzlinger, senior fellow, The Manhattan Institute

