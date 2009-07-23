Health Care Roundtable

As part of his effort to convince the American public there’s no time to delay in overhauling health care, President Obama travels to Ohio Thursday for a “town meeting” in Shaker Heights. He promises to extend health insurance coverage to 97% of Americans, improve the quality of care and rein in spiraling health costs without increasing the deficit. It’s all contained in a 1000-page bill House Democrats introduced on July 14th. But what exactly is in the bill? And why do even some Democrats want to slow down the process. Join us Thursday at 9:00 a.m for some answers from our journalists’ roundtable.Steven Koff, The Plain Dealer DC Bureau chief

Mary Vanac, co-founder, MedCity News

Regina Herzlinger, senior fellow, The Manhattan Institute