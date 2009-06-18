© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Weekly Reporters' Roundtable

Published June 18, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Utility executives, the Governor and other public officials team up Thursday for an announcement that would have been hard to envision just a few years ago. Momentum is building to put a new nuclear power plant in Southern Ohio. Federal investigators this week filed the first charges resulting from their long probe of alleged corruption in Cuyahoga County government and some local leaders call on one key suspect to step aside. The Ohio State Medical Association has some reservations about President Obama's health care reform plan. Those are some of the stories we'll review in this week's roundtable. Join us with your thoughts at 9:00 a.m. Thursday on 90.3.Mark Naymik, The Plain Dealer
Mary Vanac, MedCity News
Stephen Koff, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox