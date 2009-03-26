© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published March 26, 2009 at 2:00 PM EDT

Our top story: Cuyahoga County Sheriff Gerald McFaul resigns. Also, dire statistics continued to pile up this week: statewide unemployment figures topped nine percent, home values are down by a third in Summit County, retail vacancy rates hit double digits... On our reporters' roundtable, we'll talk about those and other stories about the economy's toll on our region. Also, we'll get the backstory on Cleveland city council's new ward boundaries and new drug laws, and the Cuyahoga County sheriff's new expensive and fairly impractical assault rifles. Join the conversation Thursday morning at 9.Stan Bullard Crain's Cleveland Business
Henry Gomez The Plain Dealer
Dan Harkins Cleveland Scene
Mark Puente The Plain Dealer

