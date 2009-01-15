Reporters' Roundtable
After four decades of public service, US Senator George Voinovich announces his retirement, touching off speculation about potential replacements. Also, lawmakers question the wisdom of term limits and and the wisdom of long standing opposition to casino gambling. Join us for a round up those and the week's other top stories Thursday morning at 9.Laura Bischoff Dayton Daily News Columbus Bureau
Stephen Koff The Plain Dealer Washington bureau
Aaron Marshall The Plain Dealer Washington bureau