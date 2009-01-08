Reporters' Roundtable
In the news, Ohio's new house speaker promises to reboot the economy, the state auditor slams Cuyahoga County for hiring practices, Cleveland's mayor seeks to insert himself in the Medical Mart plans; Ohio's former secretary of state seeks a national stage as GOP party chief, and two of Columbus's most powerful lobbyists try to take each other down. Join us Thursday morning at 9 for our weekly news roundup.Karen Kasler Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Jay Miller Crain's Cleveland Business
Mark Naymik The Plain Dealer