Reporters' Roundtable
This week, we'll remember Cleveland Councilwoman and community leader Fannie Lewis, and we’ll talk about how Cleveland City Council will fill her shoes. Also in the news this week: the city of Cleveland prepares to pay out a $10 million settlement to police officers, and a Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County Commissioner garners some Democratic endorsements. And five years since the blackout, we'll check in on the health of our power grid. We’ll round out the hour with a focus on Ohioans in the Olympics and the Browns pre-season. Be sure to join us, Thursday at 9 a.m. on 90.3.Henry Gomez, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Bill Livingston, sports reporter, The Plain Dealer