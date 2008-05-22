Reporters' Roundtable: Reform, Revenue Sharing, and Rethinking Payday Loans
A call for reform in Cuyahoga County government is denounced as an attack on the Democratic Party, and options abound for the proposed medical mart site. Elected officials across the region agree to share tax revenue and decision-making power over land use planning. Also, prices for local steel have hit all time highs--that's good news for the mills, but bad news for anyone who needs to buy steel. In Columbus, payday lending legislation heads for the governor's office, and the legislature prepares to vote on an economic stimulus package. Join us for the Reporters' Roundtable: Thursday morning at 9 o'clock.
Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Peter Krouse, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business