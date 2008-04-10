© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Thursday Reporters' Roundtable

Published April 10, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, Governor Strickland and state lawmakers tap the Ohio Turnpike and the tobacco settlement to pay for a jobs package. Meanwhile, some major mortgage lenders sign on to a deal to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. Ohio's death penalty gets an unprecedented airing in Lorain County court and a Cleveland lawmaker wants to force parents to volunteer at schools or face a fine. We'll talk about those stories, plus the trouble in the Attorney General's officeon the Sound of Ideas reporters roundtable. Join us with your thoughts tomorrow at nine on 90.3.

