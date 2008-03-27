© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: Prosecutions and Audits

Published March 27, 2008 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, party-switching voters may find a bit of amnesty, while the former Secretary of State is called to explain--and maybe pay for--some eleventh hour bonuses issued in 2006. Criminal and divorce courts in Cuyahoga county face mounting scrutiny, And senators Voinovich and Brown weigh in from opposite sides of the aisle on the future of the state and the economy. You're invited to join us on the Sound of Ideas for our weekly reporters' roundtable. It's Thursday morning at nine on 90.3Becky Gaylord, editorial writer, The Plain Dealer
Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Janet Okoben, reporter, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox