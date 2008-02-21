Reporters' Roundtable Takes on the Tenth, Round Two

Last week, listeners had a lot to say to two of the candidates for the 10th congressional district. Questions covered everything from jobs to gay marriage to the war in Iraq. This Thursday, we'll give you a chance for a little more quality time with two more candidates: Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman and incumbent Congressman Dennis Kucinich. We'll start at 9 o'clock, right here on 90.3.Candidates: Cleveland Councilman Joe Cimperman and incumbent Congressman Dennis Kucinich

Reporters: WKYC Channel 3's Tom Beres and ideastream's Kymberli Hagelberg