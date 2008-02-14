Reporters' Roundtable Takes on the Tenth

Ohio's Tenth Congressional District includes much of Cleveland's west side, a swath of suburbs from Bay Village to Glen Willow and just one future congressional representative. There are five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the tenth, and we'll get to know all of them and their Republican counterparts. Before you vote in March join us on the roundtable to question the candidates. Tomorrow, we'll talk to Barbara Ferris and Rosemary Palmer. Join the conversation Thursday morning at 9. Reporters: Mike McIntyre of The Plain Dealer and Jay Miller of Crain's Cleveland Business

Candidates: Rosemary Palmer and Barbara Ferris