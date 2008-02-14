© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable Takes on the Tenth

Published February 14, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

Ohio's Tenth Congressional District includes much of Cleveland's west side, a swath of suburbs from Bay Village to Glen Willow and just one future congressional representative. There are five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the tenth, and we'll get to know all of them and their Republican counterparts. Before you vote in March join us on the roundtable to question the candidates. Tomorrow, we'll talk to Barbara Ferris and Rosemary Palmer. Join the conversation Thursday morning at 9. Reporters: Mike McIntyre of The Plain Dealer and Jay Miller of Crain's Cleveland Business
Candidates: Rosemary Palmer and Barbara Ferris

Tags
The Sound of Ideas PoliticsEnvironmentCourts/Crime - Fire/Law EnforcementSound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable
Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox