Reporters' Roundtable: States of the State and the Schools

Eighty thousand new jobs and a free freshman year for Ohio college students. Governor Strickland gave us a lot to chew on in his State of the Statemessage. He announced a one point seven billion dollar economic stimulus package along with a plan to make college accessible to all. And the governor revealed some details about his plans for primary and secondary schools. We'll shed some light on those plans and examine the state of the Cleveland schools, as well. Join us Thursday at 9 a.m.Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News

Sharon Broussard, The Plain Dealer