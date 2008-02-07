© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Reporters' Roundtable: States of the State and the Schools

Published February 7, 2008 at 2:00 PM EST

Eighty thousand new jobs and a free freshman year for Ohio college students. Governor Strickland gave us a lot to chew on in his State of the Statemessage. He announced a one point seven billion dollar economic stimulus package along with a plan to make college accessible to all. And the governor revealed some details about his plans for primary and secondary schools. We'll shed some light on those plans and examine the state of the Cleveland schools, as well. Join us Thursday at 9 a.m.Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Bill Hershey, Dayton Daily News
Sharon Broussard, The Plain Dealer

