Politics and Prisons: The Regional Roundtable
Recent polls show the majority of Ohioans are pretty happy with the way Governor Strickland is doing his job and they'd like to see him continue doing it. They don't want him to be the vice-presidential nominee on a Democratic ticket. Ohio prisons are stuffed with more than 50,000 convicts and there's every indication the population will rise.
Cleveland police netted a big pile of weapons in their recent gun buyback program. College presidents in Ohio are making a small mountain of money for running our institutions of higher learning. A new poll shows little inclination to share the benefits of citizenship with illegal immigrants and C.C. Sabathia is named the American League's best pitcher. Join us for the roundtable this morning at 9:00.Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks
Mark Naymik, politics reporter, The Plain Dealer
Thomas Mulready, Cool Cleveland.com