Reporters' Roundtable: Real Estate, Economic growth, Imams and Impeachments
The Ameritrust Tower at East ninth and Euclid is up for sale...and it may be the subject of an FBI investigation. Speaking of real estate, the Wall Street Journal is bullishon Cleveland's commercial market, and that's just one sign of an economy showing signs of growth and health. Also in the news, the Imam who never arrived and the impeachment we may never see. Thursday morning at nine, you're invited to join us as we talk about those stories and others on our weekly roundtable. Stan Bullard, Crain's Cleveland Business
Joe Tone, Managing Editor, Cleveland Scene Magazine
Henry Gomez, reporter, The Plain Dealer