Reporters' Roundtable: A Merger, a Moratorium, and a Motor Company
Workers at General Motors head back to assembly lines after a two-day strike. The American Bar Association pushes for a moratorium on the death penalty in Ohio. And, how do you like the sound of this? A $174 fine for jaywalkingin Cleveland. We'll talk about those stories, plus a possible state university merger and a few others. Join us Thursday morning at nine.Jill Miller Zimon, blogger, Writes Like She Talks
Janet Okoben, education reporter, The Plain Dealer
Jeff Stacklin, online editor, Crain's Cleveland Business