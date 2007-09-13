Reporters' Roundtable: From Osaka to Akron
Ohio's Lieutenant Governor is in Japan this week, leading academic and industry leaders as they pitch Japanese investors. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Mayor pushes legislators for more gun controland Council President Martin Sweeney faces allegations of sexual harassment. And in Summit County, Akron's Mayor secures his re-election and five deputies are indicted. It's our weekly regional news round up. Join us Thursday at nine.Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Thomas Mulready, CoolCleveland.com