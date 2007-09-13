© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Reporters' Roundtable: From Osaka to Akron

Published September 13, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Ohio's Lieutenant Governor is in Japan this week, leading academic and industry leaders as they pitch Japanese investors. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Mayor pushes legislators for more gun controland Council President Martin Sweeney faces allegations of sexual harassment. And in Summit County, Akron's Mayor secures his re-election and five deputies are indicted. It's our weekly regional news round up. Join us Thursday at nine.Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer
Jay Miller, Crain's Cleveland Business
Thomas Mulready, CoolCleveland.com

Paul Cox
See stories by Paul Cox