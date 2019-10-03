© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 4

Published October 3, 2019

 

In this week's episode, we learn about impeachment - what is it, when has it happened before and why is it in the news recently.

Plus in Buckeye Beat

Pat goes over some of September's top stories including climate strikes in Columbus, vaping detectors in Akron, Trump visiting Wapakoneta and a state-wide documentary about career technical education.

We learn why it's a good season for Walleye fishing and why power outages are being planned in California.

WeeklyWordHighlight-2019.png

impeachment (noun) the process of finding a government official guilty of misconduct - and removing them from office.

angler (noun) someone who uses a fishing pole and line to catch fish.

WeeklyInbox-2019.png

In this week’s show, we give a few examples of how to autumn activities. We want to know: how do you stay fit in the fall?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

