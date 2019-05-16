NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 29

Teachers, our educator survey is live! We'd appreciate if you'd take a few minutes to fill it out. As a thank you we will randomly be selecting three survey-takers to receive a class visit (virtually or in person) from the NewsDepth team next season.

In this week's episode, we learn about the new royal baby in Great Britain – born to American actress Meghan Markle. We discuss monarchies and where the new baby falls into the line of succession. Plus, we check in with students training to become the James Bonds of nannies.

Then we head into a chunk of health stories – drones delivering organ donations and a Spot On Science interview with a personal trainer. Plus, a package on mindfulness and music!

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

monarchy (noun) a government with one person who is elected or inherits the role of state leader for life.

deceptive (adjective) misleading or giving off a different appearance than what is true.

viable (adjective) able to be used successfully.

mindfulness (noun) the act of being aware of something of focusing on the present.

In this week's episode, we learn about a few mindfulness exercises to keep you calm and happy. Rewatch the stories below and then tell us about mindfulness techniques that you practice!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.