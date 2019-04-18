NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 25

The scientific world is buzzing about a blurry black hole photo and so are we! This week we talk about how the photo was taken and about the young female scientist credited with the snap.

Plus we see how El Paso has been dealing with drought by recycling their sewage water. Gross, but effective!

This week's episode also includes a Sketchbook segment on Katherine Case who makes nature-themed prints.

black hole (noun) an area of space that has such strong gravity that it pulls everything, including light, into it.

drought (noun) a long period without rainfall that can lead to a shortage of water or a long time without something specific.

science fiction (noun/adjective) a type of book or movie that's based on an imagined future, with scientific or technological advances or environmental changes.

In this week's episode, we've got a ton of Earth science stories. We want you to get creative and write us an Earth-themed poem!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great poems.

