NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 7

In this episode, we're talking to migrants headed from Central America to the U.S. Find out why they are willing to make such a long journey.

Plus, a troop of Girl Scouts taste the trades and Starbucks opens an all American Sign Language cafe for the deaf.

And why is Salem so spooky? Because of its dark past - we'll explain why Halloween is so hot in the Massacusett's town.

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

sedentary (adjective) tending to spend a lot of time sitting and not being physically active.

asylum (noun) the protection a country grants to citizens of another country, especially regarding migrants.

witch hunt (noun) actions meant to entrap someone or a group of people who hold unpopular views.

time capsule (noun) a container that is filled with objects from the present time period to be opened at a later time.

This week we learn about a school that dug up a 20-year-old time capsule. Rewatch the segment below, then write to us!

We want to know what one item would you include in a time capsule to represent what it is like to be a student today. Be sure to include supporting evidence for your choice. You can use the inbox form to submit your great answers!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.