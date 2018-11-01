© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 7

Published November 1, 2018 at 8:00 AM EDT

In this episode, we're talking to migrants headed from Central America to the U.S. Find out why they are willing to make such a long journey.

Plus, a troop of Girl Scouts taste the trades and Starbucks opens an all American Sign Language cafe for the deaf.

And why is Salem so spooky? Because of its dark past - we'll explain why Halloween is so hot in the Massacusett's town.

Download this episode |  Download transcript of this episode

 

WordHighlight-Weekly-01.png

sedentary (adjective) tending to spend a lot of time sitting and not being physically active.

asylum (noun) the protection a country grants to citizens of another country, especially regarding migrants.

witch hunt (noun) actions meant to entrap someone or a group of people who hold unpopular views.

time capsule (noun) a container that is filled with objects from the present time period to be opened at a later time.

 

This week we learn about a school that dug up a 20-year-old time capsule. Rewatch the segment below, then write to us!

We want to know what one item would you include in a time capsule to represent what it is like to be a student today. Be sure to include supporting evidence for your choice. You can use the inbox form to submit your great answers!

 

 

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Related Content