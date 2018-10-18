NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 5

We've got a lot to catch up on - including the new U.S. Supreme Court justice, prehistoric fish released into Lake Erie, and migrating birds delayed by hurricane Michael.

In this week's episode, we learn about a case about beach access that almost made it to the U.S. Supreme Court! Plus we explore the connection between Monarch butterflies and milkweed plants.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find special segments from the episode.

migration (noun) a seasonal move of animals from one location to another.

biotic (adjective) related to living things, especially in an ecosystem.

abiotic (adjective) not related to living things.

endangered (adjective) at risk of dying off completely.

This week we learn about a couple of helpful robots - one that is able to pick things up for a teacher who has no arms and another that grows veggies for us to eat. Rewatch the segments below, then get creative! Write to us and tell us if you could create a robot to help people, or even the whole world, what would it do? Bonus points if you include a drawing!

*CORRECTION: In this episode's Inbox, we mistakenly identify the school with a special coffee cart. The cart is at Olmsted Falls Intermediate, not Adena Elementary.

