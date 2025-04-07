© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal cuts axe Akron LGBTQ+ historical marker

Ideastream Public Media | By J. Nungesser
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:55 PM EDT
Ohio marker.jpg
Ideastream Public Media
Thousands of dollars set aside for LGBTQ+ historical markers in the state have been cut by President Trump’s DOGE team.

The Ohio History Connection, a state-chartered nonprofit organization, has said that $250,000 in grants destined for future historic markers dedicated to LGBTQ+ history in the state have been cut by President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency — including one in Downtown Akron.

The department specifically called out the project funding as “wasteful DEI grants” on social media late last week.

The Marking Diverse Ohio grant, which helped facilitate these markers, came from funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Last year, the federal government program awarded $266 million in grantmaking, research and policy development, to advance, support and empower America's museums, libraries and related organizations.

A posting on X late last week highlighting the many cuts that President Trump's DOGE team has made to programs it considers "wasteful DEI" spending.
X
A posting on X late last week highlighting the many cuts that President Trump's DOGE team has made to programs it considers "wasteful DEI" spending.

“On Saturday afternoon I received an email from the Ohio History Connection informing me that the grant funding had been withdrawn," said Tony Pankuch, an advisor on a project to install a marker to honor Akron’s LGBTQ+ past. “It's been frustrating to see the work that I put into this kind of get slashed in this way."

Ten other markers devoted to the state’s queer history that were expected to be in place by the year's end are also affected.
Tags
Race, Gender & Identity Summit County
J. Nungesser
J. Nungesser is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by J. Nungesser
Related Content