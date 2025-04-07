Federal cuts axe Akron LGBTQ+ historical marker

The Ohio History Connection, a state-chartered nonprofit organization, has said that $250,000 in grants destined for future historic markers dedicated to LGBTQ+ history in the state have been cut by President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency — including one in Downtown Akron.

The department specifically called out the project funding as “wasteful DEI grants” on social media late last week.

The Marking Diverse Ohio grant, which helped facilitate these markers, came from funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Last year, the federal government program awarded $266 million in grantmaking, research and policy development, to advance, support and empower America's museums, libraries and related organizations.

X A posting on X late last week highlighting the many cuts that President Trump's DOGE team has made to programs it considers "wasteful DEI" spending.

“On Saturday afternoon I received an email from the Ohio History Connection informing me that the grant funding had been withdrawn," said Tony Pankuch, an advisor on a project to install a marker to honor Akron’s LGBTQ+ past. “It's been frustrating to see the work that I put into this kind of get slashed in this way."

Ten other markers devoted to the state’s queer history that were expected to be in place by the year's end are also affected.