Sketchbook: LatinUs Theater Company

The LatinUS Theater is a nonprofit that puts on Spanish-language productions out of the Pivot Center in Cleveland's west side.

Monica Torres founded the theater and still remains the executive artistic director and one of the staple actors in the troupe.

“We like to bring classical theater from Latin America and even from Spain that have, you know, a theme, that have a purpose, that have in between lines, something to tell,” said Torres.

Raul Duran, a Cuban actor, said that they are happy to see a lot of american people coming to see the show using the caption, but of course latino people are their main demographic.

Actor Omar De La Cruz Cabrera credits their diverse audience to the neighborhood.