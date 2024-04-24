Spot on Science: Forever Chemicals

In this edition of Spot on Science, Jeff St. Clair tells us all about forever chemicals – a term you might’ve heard before.

Forever chemicals are man-made chemicals that resist breaking down in the environment.

These chemicals can contaminate drinking water sources and accumulate in wildlife and humans globally and can affect our health.

PFAS are used in nonstick skillets, lots of waterproof clothing brands, stain resistant fabrics, fast food wrappers, even certain types of dental floss.

Some makeup, especially long-lasting and waterproof brands often contain PFAS.

Studies have shown high levels of PFAS can cause problems with our liver, kidneys, thyroid glands, and digestive systems.