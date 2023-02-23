Your Answers: What issue would you add to the State of the Union Speech?

In this episode we talk highlights of President Biden’s State of the Union speech. And Nick gives us some history behind the big speech.

If you were president, what issue would you add to a State of the Union speech?

---

An issue that I would add is the trash there's constantly trash on the sidewalks and roads. And it's really a problem.

— Malik, Taylor Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

If i were the president, I would add animal endangerment. The reason I would add this to the State of the Union speech is because we should care for the animals on our earth. Almost 23.3 million animals are killed each day in the US, and every year, 55 billion animals are killed. So, that is what I would add to the State of the Union speech.

— Isabella, Preston Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

If I could add an issue to a State of the Union speech, it would be global warming. Global warming is bad for the Earth in many ways, such as impacting human health. That is why I would choose global warming.

— Emily, Columbus Gifted Academy

Dear NewsDepth,

If I was president an issue I would add to the State of the Union speech is inflation. Inflation is so bad and annoying 2022 food prices went up 9.9 percent. This is what I would issue in the State of the Union speech.

— Kendall, Frank Elementary

If I was president, an issue I would add to the State of Union speech is new schools. One reason why is that some schools have had problems with bugs coming in the classrooms . Another reason is that water can fall from the roof. That is why if I was president new schools would be what talk about in the state of union speech.

— Aiden, Rushwood Elementary