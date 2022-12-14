NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 11

In this week’s episode, the holidays are here! And that means… It's shopping season.

We get a tour inside a cryptocurrency mine.

Margaret has some tips if you’re stressing out over finals week.

And Mary has a holiday tradition, with an Ohio connection.

And a reminder: The NewsDepth team will be going on break for the holidays. Next episode will be posted on January 12th.

Gen-Z/Generation Z (noun): Anyone who was born between the late 1990s and the mid 2010s.

Inventory (noun): A list of all the goods in stock.

Cryptocurrency (noun): Digital currency that uses encryption algorithms to keep it secure.

Unwavering (adjective): Strong and steady

Acronym (noun): An abbreviation from the first letters of other words and pronounced as a word.

In this episode, we talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022. For our write-in question we want to know: Who is your Person of the Year for 2022 and why?

It can be a public figure, or someone you know. And yes, you can also say you choose yourself – you also deserve some recognition too!

The holidays can be stressful. In this episode we talk about healthy tips for coping with stress.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Which stress coping tip will you try?

You can choose between: talking to someone you know, taking care of your health, or deep breathing.

