Your Answers: Write a motivational message to your favorite team!

In this episode, we talk about sports! For our write-in question we want you to: Write a motivational message to your favorite team!

You can think outside of the box for this one. it could be a professional team, your little league team, or even the NewsDepth team.



---

My favorite soccer team is Brazil national football team because they are so energetic and score a lot! two of my favorite soccer players are on that team. Neymar10 and Messi30.

— Aubrey, Wickliffe Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

One of my favorite sports teams is The Cincinnati Bearcats. One thing I would say is, "You can beat Tulane next year." or, "You guys are amazing and think of all your hard work you guys put in for your team."

— Eden, Loveland Elementary School

My favorite team is the Newsdepth team! Here is my motivational message for you:

Dear NewsDepth team, thank you for working so hard each week to produce a show so kids can learn about things in the world. Do your best and keep working hard! That is my motivational message for the NewsDepth team.

— Ellie, DeWitt Elementary

To The lakewood high school marching band:

Thank you for always playing cool music!

— Marlo, Harding Middle School

My favorite team is MICHIGAN because I like them and they expire me to play more!

— Monique, St. Marys City Schools