NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 14

In this week’s episode, Records show the Great Lakes have less ice than years past.

How do animals adapt to cold weather? Margaret tells us how animals keep their cool.

Cleveland played an important role in the civil rights movement.

California schools are bringing back lessons on cursive writing.

Great Lakes (noun): A group of five interconnected freshwater lakes located in North America.

Torpor (noun): Short, involuntary state of hibernation an animal might enter due to winter conditions.

Martin Luther King Day (noun): A federal holiday in the US that honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

US Mint (noun): Bureau of the Department of Treasury responsible for creating coinage for the United States.

Abolitionist (noun): Someone who worked to end slavery.

Agriculture (noun): Science and practice of farming, including cultivation of soil, producing crops, and raising livestock.

The U.S. Mint has just released three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist's life. The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a "conductor" on the Underground Railroad. The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War. And the five-dollar gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

For this week’s write in question we want to know: who would you put on a coin and why?

Students can submit your answers online through our inbox form. They can also send us a drawing of their coin to go along with the descriptions.

Cursive writing will once again become part of the curriculum in California schools through a new law signed by the governor.

A California State Representative says learning handwriting form would give students access to our nation's historical documents since most are written in cursive.

For our poll this week, we want to hear what you think: should schools teach cursive?

You can choose between: Yes, I love cursive, or No, it’s too hard.

Click here to vote!

Just a heads-up! In this episode there are mentions of the n-word.

In this week's "Politics on Point: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Impact in Cleveland" there are two historical clips of King where he is using the n-word.

But don't worry! King is not using it to cause harm to anyone. The term was commonly used at the time of the Civil Rights Movement as a descriptor for African Americans.

It's important to note that language evolves, and societal norms change over time, and people now generally prefer terms like "Black" or "African American."

