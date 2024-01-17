Your Answers: Has an animal ever made you feel better?

In last week's episode, we shared some videos of horses and ponies helping people. We wanted to know if there were any animals in your life that helped you feel better.

Here are some of your heartwarming messages. Thanks for sharing them with us!

---

Dear NewsDepth,

My cat, Chase, helped me feel better. When I get home from school I have a lot of stuff to do but my cat is always purring and making my day. When I go to sleep my cat jumps on my bed and goes to sleep on my pillow. It is so cute. Chase always follows me even when I am about to go outside. When I am feeling down, I always go to my cat.

— Ryley, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

One time an animal made me feel better was after my cat died well I was in Greece, and a cat walked up to me and rubbed on my leg (there are lots of cats in Greece).

— Anna, Kensington Intermediate school

Dear NewsDepth,

Sometimes bunnies like to play in my backyard, and once I was having a really bad day, when I saw some bunnies bouncing around my backyard it made me feel so much better.

— Leora, Cassingham

Dear NewsDepth,

Sometimes my dog cheers me up because she's very hyper and she makes me laugh sometimes. I also put a shirt on my dog once and it looked kinda funny and awesome.

— Olive, Gilles-Sweet Elementary

Dear Newsdepth,

My dog Leo helped me a lot but he passed away on January 1st 2024. He helped me when I was sad by giving me kisses and just being with me. My horses also help me. I ride every Monday. It's too cold to run them but we put blankets on them. My horse helps me when I need someone to talk to because they are great listeners. They also make me feel happy and confident. I also have 2 dogs at my godparents house named Ace and Bella. These 2 are 1 and 10 months old and they are crazy but fluffy and are great cuddlers. My animals help me more than some of the people in my life.

—Lilyann, Mulberry Elementary

My dog Cooper has helped my mood before. Sometimes when I am really mad, I will just go over and pet him, or give him a big hug, and then all of the sudden, I forget why I even was mad in the first place. That is how an animal has helped my mood.

— Julia, East Woods Intermediate