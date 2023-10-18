NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 5

In this week’s episode, Israel has declared war over the Gaza Strip.

A university developed a helmet for deaf and hard of hearing football players.

We visit a Cleveland-based, independent wrestling organization.

And Margaret tells us about the monarch butterfly’s long journey.

Gaza Strip (noun): A small piece of land located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Synagogue (noun): The building where a Jewish congregation meets for religious worship.

Pollinator (noun): Insects like bees and butterflies that help spread pollen.

Perennial (noun): A plant that lives more than two years without needing to be replanted.

In California, a community in Hollywood hills is doing its part to help save endangered monarch butterflies.

The species were near the brink of extinction in 2020, but their numbers are improving.

For this week’s write-in question, we want you to know: How can you help monarch butterflies?

In this week’s episode, we meet a world war two veteran from Ohio who is a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan.

We want to know: Which of Ohio's professional sports teams is your favorite?

You can choose between: The Cleveland Browns, The Cavaliers, The Guardians, The Cincinnati FC, The Bengals, The Reds, Columbus Crew, The Blue Jackets

