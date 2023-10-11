NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 4

In this week’s episode, Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy has been voted out.

Nick gives us refresher on the branches of government.

Warm weather hasn’t stopped all the fall fun.

And we learn about the effects of invasive species in our environment.

Ousted (verb): To be expelled from a position.

Magna Carta (noun): An agreement between King John of England and a group of wealthy landowners that guaranteed certain rights. The Magna Carta inspired the writers of our own Bill of Rights.

National Park (noun): A historic or scenic area of land protected by the Federal Government

Invasive Species (noun): A non-native organism that has been introduced to a new environment, often by human activity, and is causing harm to the native ecosystem.

STEM (noun): This acronym stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Spotted Lanternflies are taking over our state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations across the state, including Columbus, Toledo, and also here in Cleveland.

The spotted lanternfly is not the only invasive species in Ohio. In fact, a lot of the plants we see every day are not native.

For this week’s write-in question, we want you to do a little research for us and tell us about an invasive species in your community.

You can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

Throughout the season, we will feature a segment called Career Callouts. In this segment, we have a professional in a stem field answering your questions about their job. Think of it almost like a virtual career fair.

We need your input to know which career paths we should focus on this season. For our poll this week, we want to know: which stem field would you like to learn more about?

You can choose between: artificial intelligence, computer science, space science, engineering, or mathematics.

Click here to vote!

