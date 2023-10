Palash Pandey from Austin Texas was taking his cat, Tux, to the vet when their Lyft driver drove off with Tux still inside. Along with missing posters, Pandey posted the story on social media, where it was quickly shared around.

After a couple of days of searching, Lyft investigators found Tux one mile from the vet clinic. Thankfully, this tuxedo cat and her owner were reunited. And she made it to the vet!