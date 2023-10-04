NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 3

In this week’s episode, The House passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown.

But what does that mean? Abbey explains what a shutdown would look like for the US government.

New York and New Jersey saw very heavy rains.

And we see some innovative uses for artificial intelligence.

Bipartisan (adjective): The two major political parties are in agreement.

Spending Bill (noun): Also known as an appropriations bill, a piece of legislation proposed and passed by Congress that authorizes the government to spend money on specific programs, agencies, projects, and activities.

Innovation (noun): The process of creating and implementing new ideas to address specific needs.

AI offers a wide range of innovative applications across various industries and domains. There are some creative and innovative ways to utilize AI.

For this week’s write-in question, we want to hear your innovative ideas for artificial intelligence.

You can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

By exploring innovative applications of AI, organizations can unlock new opportunities, improve efficiency, and positively impact individuals, communities, and industries.

For our poll this week we want to know…. if you noticed this section was written by AI?

Our producer, Natalia, asked ChatGPT to describe the connection between artificial intelligence and innovation.

Jump over to our poll page to vote between: “yes, that didn’t sound like NewsDepth,” or “no, I didn’t notice.”

Click here to vote!

