Live coverage: Northeast Ohioans cast their ballots in the 2024 general election

Vote by mail ballots can be submitted in person by 7:30 p.m. today.

As the clock winds down on the 2024 election, some voters might be wondering if they can still submit their absentee ballots. The answer is yes. You just need to drop your ballot off at your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for your vote to be counted.

Below is a sampling of counties from Northeast Ohio, along with specific requirements.

Ashland County:

Either the voter or a family member may deliver a completed ballot, which must be sealed in the completed and signed identification envelope provided with the ballot, to the board of elections office at 110 Cottage Street no later than 7:30 p.m. today.

According to the Ashland County Board of Elections, no voted ballot may be returned to a board of elections by fax or e-mail. If a voted ballot is returned by fax or e-mail, it will not be accepted, processed, or counted.

Cuyahoga County:

According to the Cuyahoga Board of Elections, vote by mail ballots can still be submitted today. These ballots must be returned to the board of elections by 7:30 today at either:



the 24 hour drop box, 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, or

the ballot collection site, 3100 Chester Avenue, Cleveland

Vote by mail ballots returned to either location do not require postage.

Lake County:

Absentee ballots may be returned to the Lake County Board of Elections office at 105 Main Street, Painesville, by 7:30 p.m. today. A 24-hour drop box is also located outside on the west side of the Board of Elections office.

Lorain County:

According to the Lorain County Board of Elections, ballots must be received at the board of elections office at 1985 North Ridge Road East, Lorain, by no later than 7:30 p.m. today.

Portage County:

The Portage County Board of Elections requires ballots be returned to its office at 449 South Meridian Street, Ravenna, by 7:30 p.m. today.

Richland County:

According to the Richland County Board of Elections, voters can drop off their ballots at either the board of elections office at 1495 West Longview Avenue, Mansfield, or leave them in the on-site drop box by 7:30 p.m. today.

The board of elections adds that only the voter can drop their own ballot in the drop box. If an individual is returning a ballot for a family member or a disabled voter, they must first complete a Form 12-P Absentee Ballot Delivery Attestation.

Also, if a voter requested an absentee ballot but decides to go to the polls on election day, they will be required to vote using a provisional ballot. Voters are urged not to take their absentee ballots to the polls as poll workers cannot accept them.

Summit County:

A voter or one of the voter's relatives are able to submit their absentee ballot by dropping it off at the Summit County Board of Elections Absentee Department at 470 Grant Street, Akron, by 7:30 p.m. today.

Stark County:

A voter or a close relative of theirs may submit their absentee ballot by dropping it off to the Stark County Board of Elections at 3525 Regent Avenue NE, Canton, no later than 7:30 p.m. today.

According to the Stark Board of Electors, acceptable relatives of the voter include: A spouse of the elector, the voter, the father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, grandfather, grandmother, brother, or sister of the whole or half blood, or the son, daughter, adopting parent, adopted child, stepparent, stepchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the elector.

Wayne County:

The Wayne County Board of Electors requires absentee ballots to be returned to the board of elections offices at 200 Vanover Street, Wooster, by 7:30 p.m. today.

